James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are voicing their love for each other following skepticism about their romance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy, 28, and Leviss, 25, appeared on Tuesday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live, where they dismissed their Vanderpump Rules co-stars Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute's doubts about their relationship.

Kennedy and Leviss said their relationship is genuine, despite what Taylor, Doute or anyone else might think.

"The only reason why people think we're not in love is because I'm a pageant girl and I want the limelight," Leviss, a former Miss California contestant, said. "Which is partially true, but I love James with all my heart and he knows that."

"I don't think I would have stuck it out this long if I didn't love him," she added. "It's really paid off, and we are in love."

Kennedy agreed that he's "so in love" with Leviss.

"I can't believe that our relationship has grew so much stronger due to my sobriety," he said. "It's all because of this girl right here, and I thank her every day for it. I don't take her for granted anymore and I'm just so in love with her as well."

Taylor said on Bravo Insider in February that he's "utterly shocked" that Kennedy and Leviss are still together.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I personally don't think it's love," he said.

In March, Doute said on the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast that she believes Kennedy and Leviss have a relationship of "convenience."

"[I] don't think they're in love. I think they use each other for notoriety and for the show and to put on this front," she said.

Kennedy said on WWHL in March that he was nearly nine months sober. He said he got sober in an effort to improve his life and relationship.