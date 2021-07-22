"Well, really, I just wanted to do the ultimate, all-time comic book movie," Gunn said. "Create the Suicide Squad, based on one of my favorite comic books of all time by John Ostrander, about a group of really crappy supervillains -- some of the worst supervillains in the world, sorry John -- who are being used as fodder by the U.S. government in black ops missions."
"This group of supervillains goes to Corto Maltese, a fictional island off the coast of Argentina, to try to stop an insurrection," he added.
Gunn, Robbie and Cena showed a new clip from The Suicide Squad that showed the team on a rescue mission to save Harley Quinn (Robbie).
Warner Bros. released a trailer for The Suicide Squad in June that shows Bloodsport (Idris Elba) in prison for shooting Superman.
Cena will also place Peacemaker in the upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker. Cena described the character as "a douchey, bro-y Captain America" during an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in February.
"This is actually Peacemaker's house, and on the contrary, Peacemaker's like a polar opposite of Bruce Wayne, where Bruce Wayne would be a billionaire with a bat cave. I live in a single-wide and this is my outfit," Cena said. "So it's a bit of an interesting story and a bit of a new tale."
