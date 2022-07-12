James Franco has joined the cast of the new film Me, You.The 44-year-old actor will have a leading role in Me, You, a post World War II-drama from Danish director Bille August.Franco will star with Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Daisy Jacob (Vanity Fair).Me, You is based on the Erri De Luca novel Tu, Mia, a coming-of-age drama that takes place in the Italian island of Ischia in the 1950s.The story follows Marco, a 16-year-old on break from his Scottish boarding school who befriends Nicola (Franco), a U.S. soldier-turned-fisherman who regales Marco with tales of war and oceans.Marco then meets the mysterious Caia (Jacob), a 20-year-old whose childhood was stolen by the SS. Marco plans to avenge Caia by attacking a group of German tourists."I am excited to board this phenomenal project and to be working with the legendary Bille August," Franco said. "I'm a huge fan of his work, and Me, You is a truly brilliant script.Me, You marks one of Franco's first projects since he agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle his sexual misconduct lawsuit. The actor will also star in The Long Home and Mace.