James Corden confirmed Thursday that he is ending his tenure as host of CBS' The Late Late Show after next season.

Earlier Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and Entertainment Tonight reported that Corden agreed to a one-year contract renewal with CBS and will then depart the late-night series in spring 2023.

In Thursday's monologue, the late-night host addressed the news and said it was never intended to be his "final destination."

"This will be my last year hosting the show," Corden said. "When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way.

"I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

Corden signed a deal to host The Late Late Show -- which was previously hosted by Craig Ferguson -- in 2014 and premiered on March 23, 2015.

During his tenure, the 43-year-old Corden introduced multiple signature segments on the show, including "Carpool Karaoke," "Drop the Mic" and "Crosswalk the Musical."

Corden concluded his monologue by saying he is "determined" to focus on the year ahead and "go out with a bang."

"We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show," he said. "We are going to go out with a bang. There is going to be Carpools, and Crosswalks, and sketches and other surprises."