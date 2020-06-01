James Cameron and producer Jon Landau have returned to New Zealand to resume filming the Avatar sequels amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production was halted on multiple Avatar sequels in March due to the pandemic. New Zealand has endorsed COVID-19 safety procedures for film and television productions to follow.

Cameron and Landau arrived wearing face shields and masks. The duo will have to isolate for 14 days before returning to work.

"Made it to New Zealand. Our 14-day government supervised self-isolation now begins," Landau said on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of himself and Cameron.

The first Avatar film was released in 2009. Avatar 2 is set to hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. Three sequel films will then be released the weekend before Christmas every other year with the final installment arriving in December 2027.