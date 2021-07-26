Daniel Craig returns as James Bond in a new trailer for No Time to Die.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preview, titled "Bond is Back," shows Bond (Craig) introduce himself, reunite with Q ( Ben Whishaw ) and face off with the new villain Lyutsifer Safin ( Rami Malek ).

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-stars Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. The movie is Craig's fifth and final film as Bond.

Fukunaga said in an interview with Total Film this month that he and Barbara Broccoli, who has produced every bond film since GoldenEye (1995), discussed Craig's potential replacement before the actor committed to No Time to Die.

"Two years ago I took Barbara to my favorite Japanese restaurant in New York," Fukunaga said. "I tried to wine and dine her. At that point Daniel said he wasn't doing another one, so we spit-balled all the potential new Bonds -- that was exciting."

Broccoli said No Time to Die concludes Craig's five-film arc nicely.

"This film feels like a good bookend to Casino [Royale], because his emotional evolution gets to a place where we've never seen Bond before. So that's pretty exciting," she said.

Craig said the new film centers on "love and family."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

No Time to Die opens in theaters Oct. 8. The film's release has been postponed three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.