Amazon Prime Video is developing a James Bond-inspired competition series.

Variety reported Friday that 007's Road to a Million, a TV series from James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli , is in the works at 72 Films and MGM Television.

Sources said the project has been in development at Prime Video for about four years. Amazon acquired MGM, the home of the James Bond franchise, in a $8.5 billion deal last week.

007's Road to a Million is an eight-part series that follows a group of contestants as they compete in a global adventure to win a £1 million cash prize.

The show will film in several historic locations featured in the Bond films. Contestants will compete in two-person teams and must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

Deadline confirmed the news.

Dom Bird, who joined MGM in 2019, will manage the series on the studio's behalf. David Glover, Wilson, Broccoli, Barry Poznick and Mark Burnett will serve as executive producers.

"I first had this idea over three years ago. Dan Grabiner and the U.K Originals team took it to a whole other level. To be working with Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and the Bond franchise is a privilege and a dream come true," Glover told Variety.

