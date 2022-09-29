The James Bond films are coming to Prime Video in October.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that it will stream all 25 of the James Bond films and The Sound of 007 documentary in honor of the franchise's 60th anniversary.

The titles include From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, The Spy Who Loved Me, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale and No Time to Die, and will be available in the United States, United Kingdom and other select countries.

The Sound of 007 is directed by Mat Whitecross and produced by John Battsek. The film explores the history of six decades of James Bond music, including "the true tales behind the tunes and famous faces who have recorded some of the most beloved soundtracks in cinema."

In addition, Prime Video will stream The Sound of 007: Live from Royal Albert Hall, a recording of the official charity concert at Royal Albert Hall in London, on Oct. 4. The concert will feature guests vocalists performing iconic Bond themes.

Amazon closed its deal to acquire MGM, the home of the Bond franchise, in March.

The most recent Bond film, No Time to Die, was released in October 2021. The movie marks Daniel Craig's fifth and final film as Bond.

Previous Bond actors include Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.