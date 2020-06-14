The next James Bond caper -- No Time to Die -- will open in theaters five days earlier than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spy thriller starring Daniel Craig as Secret Agent 007 was slated to open on Nov. 25, but will now debut on Nov. 20, according to a Saturday tweet on the franchise's feed.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film co-stars Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and Naomie Harris.

No Time to Die was initially scheduled for an April release, but was postponed when theaters around the world were shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.