Actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, welcomed their sixth child, Jeremiah Van Der Beek.

The Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues star announced the birth Monday on Instagram.

"Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek," he posted, adding that the they are calling the boy "Remi."

"After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet," Van Der Beek wrote. "Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out."

Kimberly Van Der Beek posted photos on a separate Instagram post.

"Life is so full I don't have the words," she wrote

Kimberly Van Der Beek nearly lost her life during a miscarriage in November 2019. Van Der Beek explained in his Instagram post that his wife was diagnosed with a weakened cervix and a doctor in Texas performed a surgical cerclage, a stitch in the cervix that was removed at full term.

Jeremiah joins siblings Olivia, 11, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 5, and Gwendolyn, 3.

"Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons," Van Der Beek wrote. "The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle."

The couple partnered with the American Red Cross following miscarriages in June 2020 and November 2019 to raise awareness about the need for blood donations, which Kimberly Van Der Beek credits with saving her life.

"My life was on the line," she told People in May. "What saved my life was blood transfusions, people who donated blood. Without them, I probably would not be here."