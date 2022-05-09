Jack McDorman has joined the cast of upcoming Peacock drama series Mrs. Davis starring Betty Gilpin.

Mrs. Davis, first announced in March, will explore faith versus technology with Gilpin portraying a nun who goes against an all-powerful artificial intelligence.

McDorman will play the rebellious ex of Gilpin's character, who has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

The show is described as featuring an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.

McDorman has previously starred in Dopesick and The Right Stuff. Gilpin has starred in GLOW and The Hunt.

Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) is serving as the showrunner, executive producer and co-writer of the series. Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) is a co-writer and co-executive producer.

Owen Harris (Black Mirror) will direct multiple episodes and is also executive producing.