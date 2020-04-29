Jake Gyllenhaal told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that Hugh Jackman declined doing the handstand challenge through email.

Jake Gyllenhaal was originally challenged by his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland who posted a video of himself putting on a shirt while doing a handstand.

The actor successfully recorded himself completing the task and then challenged Jackman, 50 Cent and his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal to do the same. Jackman and 50 Cent, however, were not interested.

"I emailed Hugh Jackman. I said, 'Come on man,' and he said, 'I hope you're well,'" Jake Gyllenhaal explained.

Maggie Gyllenhaal did participate in the challenge.

"My sister did it better than probably any of the ones who had done before," Jake Gyllenhaal said.

"I'm a younger sibling so I'm used to doing something and then like my older sibling doing it 10 times as well," he continued.