NBC announced Monday that Saturday Night Live will return with three consecutive episodes beginning April 2, with actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Grammy-winning singer Lizzo among the upcoming hosts.

Marking the show's return will be comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael as host, with musical guest Gunna.

Gyllenhaal will handle SNL hosting duties for the second time on April 9. The Ambulance star hosted the show for the first time in 2007. The musical guest for that episode is Camila Cabello, who also will be making her second SNL appearance.

Lizzo is set to round out the new episodes on April 16, when she will pull double duty as host and musical guest. It will be her second time on the SNL stage as a performer, but it will be her first time as a host.

April's lineup of hosts and musical guests follows March's star-filled lineup. This month, hosts included Zoe Kravitz, Oscar Isaac and John Mulaney. Rosalia, Charli XCX and LCD Soundsystem were featured as musical guests.

Saturday Night Live airs live on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. In addition to the live broadcasts, SNL will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock.