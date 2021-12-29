Matrix Resurrections and Gotham actress Jada Pinkett Smith debuted a new bald look in an Instagram video, explaining she has been struggling with the hair loss condition, alopecia.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends ... period!" Pinkett Smith, 50, captioned Tuesday's video, which has already gotten more than 1.6 million "likes."

In the 40-second clip, Pinkett Smith points to a line across the top of her clean-shaven head, explaining it showed up suddenly and no hair will grow across it.

"Mama's going to put some rhinestones in there and make me a little crown," she said.

Pinkett Smith has been married to film star Will Smith since 1997. They are the parents of Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21.