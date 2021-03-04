Jackie Goldschneider says she didn't mean to hurt Gia Giudice with her analogy about Gia using drugs.

The 44-year-old television personality said on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she never intended to hurt Gia, 20, by using the analogy during an argument with Teresa Giudice

Goldschneider and Teresa, Gia's mom and Goldschneider's Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, clashed during the RHONJ Season 11 premiere after Teresa brought up rumors that Goldschneider's husband was cheating.

During the argument, Goldschneider compared the rumors to saying she "heard that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties."

On WWHL, Goldschneider clarified that her remarks were just an analogy.

"I'll just say that my intention was never to hurt Gia," the star said. "The fact that the analogy went over Teresa's head and that Gia felt hurt by it, I never wanted that. I never intended that."

"For the record, I never heard that Gia does any kind of drugs. She's a great girl," she added. "It was just an analogy and I never wanted to hurt anybody."

Gia said Goldschneider's remarks were inexcusable in a tweet in February.

"Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it's not. My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point," she wrote. "No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact."

On WWHL, Goldschneider was asked to compliment Teresa during a game of Spill the Positivi-Tre! Goldschneider rated Teresa's style as a five of 10 and said Teresa is a good mother.

"Her daughters are all fabulous, so that is a testament to her parenting," Goldschneider said.