Jackass Forever is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23.5 million in receipts this weekend in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Moonfall with $10 million, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home at No. 3 with $9.6 million, Scream at No. 4 with $4.7 million and Sing 2 at No. 5 with $4.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The King's Man at No. 6 with $1.2 million, Redeeming Love at No. 7 with $1 million, American Underdog at No. 8 with $800,000, The 355 at No. 9 with $700,000 and The Wolf and the Lion at No 10 with $675,000.

Last weekend's Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $31.5 million. This weekend's racked up about $56.4 million.