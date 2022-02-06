'Jackass Forever' tops the North American box office with $23.5M
UPI News Service, 02/06/2022
Jackass Forever is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23.5 million in receipts this weekend in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Coming in at No. 2 is Moonfall with $10 million, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home at No. 3 with $9.6 million, Scream at No. 4 with $4.7 million and Sing 2 at No. 5 with $4.2 million.
Rounding out the top tier are The King's Man at No. 6 with $1.2 million, Redeeming Love at No. 7 with $1 million, American Underdog at No. 8 with $800,000, The 355 at No. 9 with $700,000 and The Wolf and the Lion at No 10 with $675,000.
Last weekend's Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $31.5 million. This weekend's racked up about $56.4 million.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.