Musician Jack White proposed to then married his girlfriend, Olivia Jean, on stage at his concert in Detroit Friday night.

"Let's get married in a big cathedral by a priest. 04.08.22," White captioned an Instagram photo of him proposing to Olivia Jean, who looked surprised and happy as she agreed to marry him.

TMZ quoted White as saying, "It's been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?"

The couple then tied the knot in front of their friends, fans, family members and White's bandmates.

The Detroit Free Press said the brief ceremony was officiated by Third Man's Ben Swank.

Olivia Jean is a member of the Black Belles Trio.