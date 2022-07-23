Soap opera icon Jack Wagner is back to work on When Calls the Heart more than a month after the drug-overdose death of his 27-year-old son, Harrison.

"Thank you all so much for the love & support you've sent me, it's helped me more than you'll ever know. Excited to start S10 @wcth_tv #Hearties on @hallmarkchannel...Again thank you all for the love, right back at ya," Jack Wagner wrote on Instagram Friday.

Harrison Wagner, who was the son of Jack Wagner and his ex-wife and former General Hospital co-star Kristina Wagner, was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot in early June.

Harrison Wagner had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, and went missing for five days in 2016 causing Jack Wagner to make a public plea for his return.

Jack Wagner has worked in TV dramas for more than four decades, appearing in Santa Barbara, The Bold and the Beautiful and Melrose Place.