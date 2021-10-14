Jack Ryan will return for a fourth season on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon confirmed Thursday that it renewed the action thriller series for Season 4.

Jack Ryan is based on the CIA analyst character created by Tom Clancy, played by John Krasinski in the TV series.

Michael Pei±a will join the show in Season 4 in an undisclosed role.

News of the renewal comes ahead of the Season 3 premiere. Deadline said production recently wrapped on Season 3, with a premiere date yet to be announced.

Season 3 will see Ryan (Kraskinsi) on the run after he is wrongly implicated in a conspiracy. The character is forced underground in Europe as he struggles to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

Jack Ryan is created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and co-stars Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly.