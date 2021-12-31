Reality TV star Jack Osbourne has announced his engagement to Aree Gearhart.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me," Osbourne wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.
"She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then I am right now."
A photo of the couple outside in the snow, with Gearhart showing off a diamond engagement ring, accompanied the message.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.