Reality TV star Jack Osbourne has announced his engagement to Aree Gearhart.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me," Osbourne wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

"She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then I am right now."

A photo of the couple outside in the snow, with Gearhart showing off a diamond engagement ring, accompanied the message.

Osbourne is the 36-year-old son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne.

He is known for his appearances in the docu-series The Osbournes, Adrenaline Junkie, and Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, as well as Dancing with the Stars.

He was married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019. They have three children together.

ETOnline said Osbourne has been dating Gearhart, an interior designer, since 2019.