Jack Osbourne is going to be a dad of four.

The 36-year-old television personality is expecting his fourth child, his first with his fiancee, Aree Gearhart.

Osbourne shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Gearhart. The picture shows Osbourne resting his hand on Gearthart's baby bump.

"Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!" he captioned the post.

Paris Hilton, model Crystal Hefner and television personality Amy Bruni were among those to congratulate Osbourne in the comments.

"Awe congrats to you both," Hefner wrote.

"So happy for you guys!" Bruni said.

Gearhart confirmed her pregnancy in a post on her own account.

"today is my birthday, but my gift doesn't arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022," she wrote.

Osbourne already has three children, daughters Pearl Clementine, 9, Andy Rose, 6, and Minnie Theodora, 4, with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

Osbourne and Gearhart got engaged in December.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!!" Osbourne said at the time. "She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then I am right now."

Osbourne, the son of singer and musician Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, most recently starred on the Discovery+ series Fright Club.