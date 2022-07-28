Jack Osbourne is a dad of four.

The 36-year-old television personality welcomed his fourth child, daughter Maple Artemis, on July 9. The baby is Osbourne's first child with his fiancee, Aree Gearhart.

Osbourne shared news of Maple's birth Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of his baby girl.

"I'm very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne! Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs," he captioned the post. "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."

Gearhart confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"my soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07pm. new level of love unlocked," she wrote.

Osbourne also has three daughters, Pearl, 10, Andy Rose, 7, and Minnie Theodora, 4, with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

Osbourne and Gearhart got engaged in December.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her," Osbourne said at the time. "She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then I am now."

The couple announced in March that they were expecting their first child together.

"Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!" Osbourne wrote on Instagram.

Osbourne is the son of singer Ozzy Osbourne and television personality Sharon Osbourne, who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary earlier this month.