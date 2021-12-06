Jack Johnson has announced a new North American summer tour that will begin in June.
ADVERTISEMENT
The tour will kick off on June 21 in Gilford, N.H., at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion before it wraps up on Oct. 7 in Chula Vista, Calif., at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Johnson's offical website.
Johnson will be joined at various points on the tour by Ziggy Marley, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones and The Indications, and Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis.
"It's been a while since the band and I have gotten together to play music. We can't wait to see all our friends on the road next summer and looking forward to a great tour. Hope to see you at a show! Aloha," Johnson said in a statement about the tour.
Johnson last released the album All the Light Above It Too in September 2017.
Here is the full list of dates for Jack Johnson's upcoming North American summer tour
June 21 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
June 22 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health
June 24 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 25 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
June 26 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
June 28 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
June 30 -- Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion
July 2 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 3 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
July 5 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 18 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 23 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavillion
Aug. 24 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 26 -- Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 27 -- Del Valle, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 28 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 31 -- Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 -- Stateline, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Sept. 24 -- George, Wash., at Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 -- Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 26 -- Troutdale, Ore., at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
Sept. 28 -- Berkeley, Calif., at The Greek Theatre
Oct. 1 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 4 -- Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl
Oct. 5 -- Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl
Oct. 7 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.