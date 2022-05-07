Fargo and Boardwalk Empire actor Jack Huston is set to star in AMC's adaptation of author Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huston will play the shape shifter Lasher opposite Alexandra Daddario (Dr. Rowan Fielding), Harry Hamlin (Cortland Mayfair) and Tongayi Chirisa (Ciprien) in the series.

The eight-episode supernatural drama is filming in New Orleans and is expected to debut later this year.

The show is written and produced by Masters of Sex veterans Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford.

AMC is also working on a series based on Rice's Interview with the Vampire novels.