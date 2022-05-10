Jack Harlow discussed becoming famous and performed his song "First Class" while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon, on Monday, presented Harlow with a photo from his first concert that featured a small crowd. Fallon then asked the rapper how it felt to go from that concert to being on The Tonight Show.

"It's validating. I appreciate it. It's fragile to me. I know I worked for it. I don't take it for granted at all because of that, because I did everything bro," Harlow said.

"I begged people to rock with me. I really put in the work. So I can always stand on that. You know, no one can say this was gifted to me," he continued.

Fallon also asked Harlow about his role in an upcoming reboot of 1992's White Men Can't Jump, which originally starred Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. Fallon asked Harlow if he was familiar with the original.

"I know how iconic it is then when I got the offer, I was like, 'I should watch it.' To be fair, it came out before I was born. So I watched it, I see why it's a classic. It's not as gimmicky as I might have imagined. Phenomenal dialogue," Harlow said.

Harlow took the stage for "First Class," which appears on his recently released album Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Harlow was surrounded by fog and video screens that displayed a blue sky for the performance.