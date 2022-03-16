Jack Black voice Po in a new Kung Fu Panda animated series heading to Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

DreamWorks Animation made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday to mark National Panda Day. The series is titled Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

The studio released four images from the series that feature Po battling a weasel and embarking on a new journey.

Po will be encountering a pair of weasels who are collecting four powerful weapons on the show. Po will then team up with an English knight known as Wandering Blade in order to find the weapons and save the world.

Black is the only cast member confirmed for the series, which has no set release date.

The actor last voiced Po in 2016 film Kung Fu Panda 3.