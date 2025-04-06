Minecraft Movie, Kung Fu Panda and Jumanji star Jack Black hosted this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

One sketch saw him playing Gene, a guy dressed as legendary movie hero Indiana Jones during the dating show, Love Match, in which Janie (Chloe Fineman) interviews three possible romantic partners without seeing them.

Andrew Dismukes played the faux show's host, who grows increasingly frustrated by Gene's insistence that he has never heard of Indiana Jones and the khakis, adventure hat and whip he is wearing are just how he normally dresses.

James Austin Johnson and Marcello Hernndez play the other two contestants, who can't get a word in edgewise.

It ends with the host tossing all three contestants out so they can start over only to find Bowen Yang dressed as pirate Jack Sparrow.