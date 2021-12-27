J-Hope appears in teaser for '7Fates: Chakho' webcomic from BTS
UPI News Service, 12/27/2021
South Korean boy band BTS is gearing up for the release of its 7Fates: Chakho webcomic.
The K-pop group shared a teaser for the project Monday featuring J-Hope.
The video shows J-Hope adjust his hoodie as he steps into a green-hued light.
BTS previously shared teasers for Jin and Suga. Jin's shows the singer walking down a hallway, while Suga's shows him lounging on a couch when he hears a door open.
7Fates: Chakho is a collaboration between BTS and Webtoon, a digital comics platform. BTS' agency, HYBE, and Webtoon have partnered on a Super Casting campaign that will create webcomic adaptations of original stories in collaboration with HYBE artists.
In addition, BTS and Webtoon launched Webtoon x BTS, an event webcomic that gives fans access to behind-the-scenes BTS content, on Monday.
