J Balvin is sharing his struggles with anxiety and depression.

The 35-year-old Columbian singer, born Jose Balva, discussed his mental health Tuesday in a series of candid videos on Instagram Stories.

"Like any person, I've had some challenges," Balvin said in Spanish. "This time, it's anxiety and depression."

"I don't like acting or faking my happiness or pretending that everything is perfect," he added. "I'm like any person. I'm fragile and vulnerable... possibly more than all of you."

Balvin posted the videos after being largely absent from social media in the past few weeks.

"Soon, the storm will pass and I'll be back cracking jokes with you all," he told fans. "I'm not here to act but to be real and share what I'm feeling in the moment."

Balvin previously discussed his struggle with anxiety and depression in an Instagram video in November 2019.

"Anxiety and depression are a reality, perhaps it is part of my mission on earth to talk about things that few accept," he said. "And simply accepting that I am human like everyone else."

Fellow singer Camila Cabello said in a Time magazine profile on Balvin published in September that Balvin sharing his struggles made her feel less alone.

"During a period of intense anxiety, I saw his posts on Instagram talking about his struggle with anxiety and mental health, and I remember bursting out crying because I no longer felt alone, amazed that someone who was achieving such incredible things was still vulnerable and brave enough to share that with the world," Cabello said.

"If there's one thing I would love everybody to know about him, its this: Jose has always been so humble, hardworking and gracious, and so constantly grateful and kind," she added.

Balvin is a reggaeton singer who released his fifth studio album, Colores, in March. He released the new single "Un Dia (One Day)" with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy in July.