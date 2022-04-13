J Balvin has postponed his 2022 Jose tour, citing COVID-19 related production challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jose tour, named after Balvin's latest album, was set to begin Tuesday in San Antonio before wrapping up on June 4 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Balvin said on Instagram tickets will be honored at future dates, which will be announced in the future.

"Throughout the past year, we have been working tirelessly to bring you an exciting and immersive Jose Tour USA experience where everyone feels welcome to the party. Covid has caused so unforeseen production challenges, and I wouldn't be able to keep my promise of giving you the best show possible," Balvin said.

"Because I believe you deserve that, I've made the difficult decision to reschedule the tour," he continued.

Balvin also thanked fans for their support.

"I'm continuously in awe of all your love and support and I can't wait to see you on the road where we will celebrate together and keep the good vibes rolling," he said.

Pitbull recently announced a new North American tour that will begin in July.