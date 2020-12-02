South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop stars shared a highlight medley Wednesday for their forthcoming EP, One-reeler Act IV.

The video features clips of the title track, "Panorama" and five other songs: "Mise-en-scene," "Island," "Sequence," "O Sole Mio" and "Slow Journey."

Iz*One had released a tracklist for One-Reeler on Sunday.

Iz*One will release One-reeler and the "Panorama" music video Dec. 7. The group shared a music video teaser for "Panorama" on Tuesday that shows the members in a theater and with old film reels.

Iz*One consists of Kwon Eun-bi, Sakura Miyawaki, Kang Hye-won, Choi Ye-na, Lee Chae-yeon, Kim Chae-won, Kim Min-ju, Nako Yabuki, Hitomi Honda, Jo Yu-ri, An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young. The group is known for the singles "Fiesta," "Buenos Aires" and "Vampire."