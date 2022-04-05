South Korean girl group Ive is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the single album Love Dive and a music video for their song of the same name Tuesday.

The "Love Dive" video shows the members of Ive in a heart-shaped pool and soaring in a flying car as they sing about taking a chance on a love interest.

"Love Dive" is the title track from Love Dive, which also features the song "Royal."

Love Dive is Ive's second single album after Eleven, released in December. Eleven features the title track "Eleven" and the song "Take It."

Ive consists of Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. The group is signed to Starship and made its debut in December.