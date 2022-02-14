Ivan Reitman, a director and producer behind a number of hit films including 1984's Ghostbusters, has died at the age of 75.

Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO at Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, confirmed Ivan Reitman 's death Monday on the official Ghostbusters Twitter account.

"Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia, and film lovers around the world. Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio's legacy, but more than that he was a friend," Rothman said.

"A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences," he continued.

Ivan Reitman directed and produced Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel. He produced the recently released Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was directed by his son Jason Reitman, along with a reboot released in 2016.

The filmmaker is also known for producing National Lampoon's Animal House and for directing comedies Meatballs, Stripes, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Dave, Junior and more.

Ivan Reitman additionally produced Space Jam, Up in the Air from Jason Reitman and executive produced Beethoven.

"I'm in absolute shock. I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly," Paul Feig, the director behind the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot said on Twitter.

