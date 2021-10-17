Ivan Hall reveals what really happened during his secret 'Bachelor in Paradise' night with Alexa Caves
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/17/2021
Ivan Hall was given the boot from Bachelor in Paradise because he had snuck into Alexa Caves' hotel room off-camera during a storm evacuation, and now Ivan has revealed if the pair hooked up that night.
Bachelor in Paradise's seventh-season cast, including Ivan -- who originally competed on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season last year -- had to evacuate their resort in Mexico and stop filming Season 7 for one night due to a potentially dangerous tropical storm.
Although producers ordered the bachelors and bachelorettes to stay in their respective rooms, Ivan said he stumbled across a list of cast room numbers on a producer's phone that had accidentally been left in the room he shared with Noah Erb.
During a Wednesday appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, Ivan, 29, dished to Season 21 The Bachelor star Nick Viall about what happened that night when he snuck over to Alexa's room.
Ivan said when he first walked into Alexa's room, she thought he was a producer, according toUs Weekly.
But once Ivan introduced himself to the Chicago-based esthetician from Peter Weber's edition of The Bachelor, he said they "just the spent the whole night together."
Ivan recalled, "We were on her balcony talking for hours. It was definitely a long time... We had great conversation, absolutely great conversation. It was a great time."
"As far as, like, hooking up, we never made it past kissing," Ivan revealed. "We only kissed and made out."
Ivan said he and Alexa got caught because a producer sleeping in the hotel room next door supposedly heard Alexa talking to a man all night.
Alexa also set a suspicious 5AM alarm to wake up Ivan in case he fell asleep so he could go back to his room before producers could catch them.
Ivan apologized to the other bachelors and bachelorettes for going around the system, and he ultimately left Paradise alone and single.
"I don't want anybody to feel bad for me at all," Ivan said in his final words. "I made a choice and I have to own that choice, and I'm going to continue thinking about this and regretting it, and I'll live with this the rest of my life."
Following Ivan's departure from Paradise, Alexa never made it on the beach, and so the pair's sneaky tactics ruined both of their chances to find love on the show.
But it appears neither Ivan or Alexa have any regrets about their little late-night rendezvous.
"I'm still friends with her today," Ivan explained to Nick, Us reported. "She has no regrets about how things played out and really enjoyed the night as well. We both felt a little bit mischievous."
Also on the podcast, Ivan dove a little deeper into how he discovered Alexa's room number to begin with.
"Going into the tropical storm night, I knew there was a cocktail party [and] Rose Ceremony the next day," Ivan said, before admitting that he was pretty sure he was going to be sent home following his tiff with Aaron Clancy over Chelsea Vaughn.
"We're just like, 'Alright, this is my sendoff party, let's just have a good time.'"
Ivan recalled hanging out with his roommate, Noah, as well as some producers when one crew member told the guys she had to leave and would be return soon.
"When she leaves, her phone is sitting on the chair she was sitting on, and then me and Noah look at each other like, 'What in the world is going on?' I [hadn't] seen a phone in a month or whatever," Ivan said.
Ivan claimed the phone was unlocked and already displaying a "list of names and room numbers" for many Bachelor in Paradise cast members, according to Us.
"Noah can attest to all this. We, of course, look to see who's on the list. So, I see Alexa's name there," Ivan clarified.
"This was fully my actions that I took, by the way," Ivan insisted, letting Noah off the hook. "My mindset was just in a weird place, so I was like, 'F it, I'm gonna just go.'"
Ivan said he wanted to meet Alexa because he knew he'd probably miss her arrival on the beach in the coming days, adding, "I was mostly just thinking, 'This is the girl that I've been wanting to see and talk to.'"
When looking back on the situation, Ivan said he "definitely felt bad" for going behind producers' backs to make a connection that could have been filmed and made great TV.
During Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season, Ivan was also shown sparking up a romance with The Bachelor alum Kendall Long; however, she chose to leave the show because it was too difficult watching her ex of nearly two years, Joe Amabile, fall in love with Serena Pitt.
"I was definitely a little bit bummed [about Kendall's departure," Ivan revealed to Nick.
Ivan said he and Kendall were "closer" than the show portrayed and he was hopeful to fall in love by the end of the season.