South Korean singer IU has released a theme song for the new series I-Land.

The 27-year-old K-pop star shared "Into the I-Land" and a video for the song Friday.

The video features footage from I-Land, a new Mnet reality competition series.

IU also posted an image for the song on Twitter.

I-Land follows aspiring performers as they live, train and perform together in the hopes of becoming the next K-pop star. The series is created by Belif+ Lab, the joint company of Big Hit Entertainment and CJ E&M Entertainment.

Actor, director and writer Min Nam-koong will host the show, which premieres June 26. Singer Rain and Block B member Zico will serve as mentors on the series.

IU released the EP Love Poem in November. She released the single "Eight" with BTS's Suga in May.