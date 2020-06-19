IU releases 'I-Land' theme song, 'Into the I-Land'
UPI News Service, 06/19/2020
South Korean singer IU has released a theme song for the new series I-Land.
The 27-year-old K-pop star shared "Into the I-Land" and a video for the song Friday.
The video features footage from I-Land, a new Mnet reality competition series.
IU also posted an image for the song on Twitter.
I-Land follows aspiring performers as they live, train and perform together in the hopes of becoming the next K-pop star. The series is created by Belif+ Lab, the joint company of Big Hit Entertainment and CJ E&M Entertainment.
Actor, director and writer Min Nam-koong will host the show, which premieres June 26. Singer Rain and Block B member Zico will serve as mentors on the series.
IU released the EP Love Poem in November. She released the single "Eight" with BTS's Suga in May.
