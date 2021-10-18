South Korean singer IU is back with new music.

The 28-year-old K-pop star released a single and music video for the song "Strawberry Moon" on Monday.

The "Strawberry Moon" video shows IU go on a magical date during a "strawberry moon." In the song, IU expresses the magical feeling of falling in love.

IU shared a teaser photo for the single last week that shows her sitting in a movie theater with her beau.

"Strawberry Moon" is IU's first new single since her album Lilac, released in March. Lilac features the singles "Celebrity," "Lilac" and "Coin."

IU made her debut in 2008. She is known for the singles "Good Day," "The Story Only I Didn't Know," "You & I," "Through the Night" and "Eight" featuring Suga.