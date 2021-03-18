South Korean singer IU is giving a glimpse of her new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old K-pop star shared a preview Thursday of her video for the song "Epilogue."

The teaser shows IU in a vintage-style room. The singer is seen exhaling smoke and reaching for the fading wisps of smoke.

IU released a preview video for Lilac on Wednesday that features a tracking shot of her fighting and taking down several men.

IU will release Lilac, her fifth Korean studio album, on March 25. The album also features the songs "Flu," "Coin," "Spring Hello Spring," "Celebrity," "Revolving Song," "Empty Cup," "The Sea of a Kid & I" and "Ah Puh."

IU last released the EP Love Poem in 2019.