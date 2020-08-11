South Korean girl group Itzy is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a preview Tuesday of their video for the song "Not Shy."

The teaser shows the members of Itzy wearing western-inspired outfits as they dance at a garage in the desert.

Itzy released teaser photos for the song that showed Ryujin and Yuna posing in cars.

"Not Shy" is the title track and lead single from Itzy's forthcoming EP of the same name. Itzy release the mini album and the full music video on Aug. 17.

Itzy shared a tracklist for Not Shy on Sunday. In addition to "Not Shy," the EP will include the songs "Don't Give a What," "Louder," "ID," "Surf" and "Be in Love."

Itzy is known for the singles "Dalla Dalla," "Icy" and "Wannabe." The group released the EP It'z Me in March and a dance practice video for "Dalla Dalla" in June.