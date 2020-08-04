South Korean girl group Itzy is teasing its new EP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars shared photos Tuesday for its forthcoming mini album, Not Shy.

The teaser images feature Itzy members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. Yeji's photo shows her shielding her eyes from the sun, while Ryujin and Yuna's photos show them posing in cars.

Itzy will release Not Shy on Aug. 17. The EP features the title track "Not Shy."

Itzy previously released an "opening trailer" for Not Shy that showed the members on Wanted posters. The members were also shown driving in a classic car.

Itzy is known for the singles "Dalla Dalla," "Icy" and "Wannabe." The group released the EP It'z Me in March and a dance practice video for "Dalla Dalla" in June.