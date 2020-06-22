South Korean girl group Itzy has released a dance practice video for its single "Dalla Dalla."

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars shared a video Monday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for their music video for the song.

The video shows Itzy members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna performing the "Dalla Dalla" choreography in while wearing coordinating athleisure outfits.

Itzy released the official "Dalla Dalla" music video in February 2019.

"Dalla Dalla" appears on Itzy's debut single album, It'z Different. The group last released the EP It'z Me in March.

Itzy's agency, JYP Entertainment confirmed Monday that the group will soon make its comeback.