South Korean girl group Itzy is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP It'z Me and a music video for the single "Wannabe" on Monday.

The "Wannabe" video shows the members of Itzy perform an energetic dance routine. The group sings about embracing and celebrating one's true self.

It'z Me also features the songs "Ting Ting Ting" with Oliver Heldens, "That's a No No," "Nobody Like You," "You Make Me," "Don't Wanna Dance" and "24Hrs." The EP follows It'z Icy, released in July.

Itzy promoted It'z Me in a video for the streaming service Spotify on Monday.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group is known for the songs "Dalla Dalla," "Icy," "Want It?" and "Cherry."