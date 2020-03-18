South Korean girl group Itzy is giving a behind-the-scenes look at its "Wannabe" music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars shared new footage Wednesday that shows the group filming its video for the song.

The video opens on day three of the music video shoot. Yuna is shown filming a scene on a fashion runway, while Yeji is seen shooting a party scene with a crowd. Meanwhile, Chaeryeong films a scene amid racks of school uniforms.

Itzy previously released behind-the-scenes footage from the video's set last week.

Itzy released its EP It'z Me and the "Wannabe" music video March 9. The video shows the group performing an energetic dance routine as they sing about embracing one's true self.

It'z Me also features the songs "Ting Ting Ting" with Oliver Heldens, "That's a No No," "Nobody Like You," "You Make Me," "Don't Wanna Dance" and "24Hrs."

Itzy consists of Yuna, Yeji, Chaeryeong, Lia and Ryujin. The group is known for the songs "Dalla Dalla," "Icy," "Want It?" and "Cherry."