South Korean girl group Itzy is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Tuesday of their video for the song "M.A.F.I.A. In the Morning."

The teaser shows each member of Itzy posing for the camera before assembling as a group. In the group shots, the members' faces are obscured by shadows.

"M.A.F.I.A. In the Morning" is the title track from Itzy's forthcoming EP, Guess Who. The group will release the mini album and the full "M.A.F.I.A. In the Morning" music video Friday.

Guess Who also features the songs "Sorry Not Sorry," "Kidding Me," "Wild Wild West," "Shoot!" and "Tennis (0:0)."

Itzy previously released concept films for Guess Who featuring Yuna and the other members.

Guess Who will mark Itzy's first release since the single album Trust Me (Midzy), released in March.

Itzy consists of Yuna, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin and Chaeryeong. The group made its debut in 2019.