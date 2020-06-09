ITV Studios has announced it plans to distribute internationally Season 6 of Line of Duty, a British police drama starring Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Macdonald joined the ensemble for the new episodes, playing Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson.

The show about the members of Anti-Corruption Unit 12 was created by Jed Mercurio, whose credits include Strike Back, Lady Chatterley's Lover and Bodyguard.

Production on the sixth season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when it will resume.

Quiver Entertainment has the international distribution rights to the first five seasons. Seasons 1 through 4 are streaming on Hulu.