ITV has ordered a second season of Trigger Point, a thriller starring Vicky McClure as a bomb disposal operative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six new episodes are expected to debut in 2023.

The show is penned by newcomer Daniel Brierley and produced by Jed Mercurio's HTM Television.

"I am so delighted to see Trigger Point return," said Polly Hill, ITV's head of drama, in a statement Sunday.

"Vicky is stunning as Lana and it's brilliantly produced by Jed and HTM, but I also want to congratulate Daniel for his scripts. To have held the audience in a state of tension for 6 hours so brilliantly, you can't believe it's his first show. I can't wait to see where series two takes Lana and her team."

Adrian Lester co-starred with McClure in Season 1 of the show, which debuted in the United Kingdom last month. Its finale aired over the weekend.

"Can't thank you all enough for watching! It's been so humbling reading all your messages,seeing you enjoy the show! Massive love to the entire TP production! A fiercely talented, fun & hard working crew!" McClure tweeted Sunday.