ITV has ordered a two-part documentary series with Ross Kemp titled Britain's Tiger Kings, which will explore the owners of wild animals.

The series will air this spring and follow Kemp as he discovers why someone would want to keep lions, tigers and more while asking if it's in the best interests of the animal to do so.

Ross will encounter a man who keeps two lions in his back garden, a couple who built a 200-strong animal collection from the profits made from their scrap metal business and a former circus trainer who trains animals for television, films and advertisements.

The award-winning documentary filmmaker will also get into a cage with a lion in Munich and explore how one village is concerned about the keeping of big cats inside their community.

"These programs explore what motivates someone to want to own a wild animal - whether it be a tiger, a lion, a 20ft snake or even a crocodile, and whether it is right to do so. It certainly is a complex and emotive subject, and I found that some of the people who kept wild animals were quite extraordinary," Kemp said in a statement.

"It's important to remember that all big cats I came into contact with were born into captivity and therefore wouldn't survive in the wild. But when I asked if they would consider sending their cat to a sanctuary which offers something close to a natural habitat - the answer was often no," he continued.

Kemp is executive producing along with Ed Taylor. Johnny McDevitt is serving as producer.

Britain's Tiger Kings - On The Trail With Ross Kemp is produced by Honey Bee is association with Freshwater Films.