ITV's Finding Alice has been renewed for a second season, the network announced on Monday.

Finding Alice, a comedy-drama, follows the titular Alice ( Keeley Hawes ) and her journey of grief and love following the sudden death of her husband Harry.

Alice finds herself in a storm of secrets, debt, suspicion and criminality that she must confront in order to survive.

Isabella Pappas, Nigel Havers, Kenneth Cranham, George Webster, Joanna Lumley, Rhashan Stone, Sharon Rooney, Dominque Moore and Jason Merrells also star in the series, from creators Roger Golby, Hawes and Simon Nye.

Production will begin in February 2022. Season 2 will explore the consequences of Alice's decision to have her dead husband's baby.

Finding Alice is produced by Red Production Company in association with Bright Pictures TV, Buddy Club Productions and Genial Productions. Golby, Hawes, Nye and Shindler are also executive producing along with Nicola Shindler and Sarah Doole.

"I'm so pleased to be reuniting with the brilliant team behind Finding Alice for a second series. We've been honored to hear from so many viewers who have related to Alice's experience of grief, and look forward to sharing the next stage of her journey," Hawes said in a statement.

Finding Alice has averaged seven million viewers across all devices.