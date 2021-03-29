ITV has announced a new documentary special on the life and career of author Agatha Christie and her famous literary detective Hercule Poirot titled Agatha & Poirot: Partners in Crime.

Richard E. Grant is hosting the documentary, which will explore the personal experiences of Christie and how they inspired her work.

The special will also dive into the origins of Hercule Poirot and the character's impact on popular culture from his first apperance in The Mysterious Affair at Styles to Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile.

Viewers will be taken to Christie's home with her great grandson James Prichard, learn about train travel with Joanna Page, explore Poirot's popularity with Stephen Fry and showcase Christie's love of luxury food with chef Marcus Wareing.

Zoe Wanamaker, Hugh Fraser, Amanda Abbington, Lesley Joseph, Danny John Jules, Caroline Quentin, Anthony Horowitz, Bettany Hughes and Gus Gasely-Hayford will also make appearances.

Agatha & Poirot: Partners in Crime will air April 5 on ITV.

"I think it is a testament to my great grandmother and her extraordinary creation Hercule Poirot that we are still celebrating them after 100 years, and also that there is still so much to learn," Prichard, who is also the CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, said in a statement.