The Italian heavy metal band Maneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Germany, on Saturday night.

"Zitti e buoni" was the winning song.

"We just want to say to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock and roll never dies!" lead singer Damiano David said after the band won with 524 points.

France's Barbara Pravi came in second with 499 points and Switzerland's Gjon's Tears earned third place with 432 points.

Twenty-six acts competed.

Italy, which last won the contest in 1990, will host the 2022 edition of the event.

Last year's competition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show went on this year, but with a reduced audience.

A musical comedy film called Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, was released in 2020. It was about fictional Icelandic musicians' experiences at the competition.