Britain's Royal Television Society announced Thursday nominees for this year's RTS Programme Awards with It's a Sin securing six.

Actors in the series, which chronicles the lives of four friends during the HIV/AIDS crisis in London, were nominated for awards, including Keeley Hawes , Olly Alexander and Callum Scott Howells.

It's a Sin was also nominated for Limited Series and Drama Writer Russell T Davies.

BBC One's The Serpent actor Tahar Rahim is nominated beside Howells and Alexander in the Male Actor category.

The Britain-based educational charity also pointed out that the BBC secured the most nominations with 30 nominations across 24 categories, followed by Channel 4 with 28, Sky with 10 and ITV with eight.

Winner of the 2021 Breakthrough Award, Mae Martin (Feel Good), has been nominated this year as a comedy writer, and series such as Coronation Street, Casualty and Hollyoaks will compete in the Soap and Continuing Drama category.

In the arts category, Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, (Passion Pictures for BBC), Freddie Mercury The Final Act (Rogan Productions for BBC), and African Apocalypse (Inside Out Films & Lemkine Pictures for BBC) have been nominated.

For comedy entertainment, The Graham Norton Show, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and The Last Leg were nominated.

Male comedy performance actors nominated included Adeel Akhtar (Back to Life), Samson Kayo (Bloods), and Nick Mohammed (Intelligence), and female comedy performance nominations included Sophie Willan (Alma's Not Normal), Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) and Katy Wix (Stath Lets Flats).

Journalist Boyd Hilton announced the nominations on a livestream Thursday.

The award ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on March 29 in London's JW Marriott Grosvenor House, and Comedian Nish Kumar will host.

The event will be in person for the first time in two years, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges the last two years have presented every single one of us, the sheer talent and amazing professionalism from U.K. creatives both in front of and behind the camera, has truly shone through," Awards Chair Kenton Allen said in a statement. "This year's nominees are incredible examples of the phenomenal skills and world-class talent working in U.K. television. A huge congratulations to all those nominated. We're really looking forward to gathering, in real life, to celebrate our wonderful industry at the RTS Programme Awards for the first time since those halcyon days of 2019."